Investigators might have to wait a couple of more weeks for the toxicology report in the death of a pregnant 17-year-old girl who was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch Aug. 25 without a pulse, dying under what police described as suspicious circumstances.
Federly Espinoza, a Galveston resident who was about 23 weeks pregnant, was found without a pulse by her family, The Galveston’s County Medical Examiner’s Office said in late August. Officials have been waiting for Espinoza’s toxicology report for more than three weeks.
Espinoza was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in a passenger car on Aug. 25.
Espinoza didn’t have a pulse when she arrived in the emergency room, said John “D.J.” Florence, chief investigator for the medical examiner’s office.
Doctors performed a cesarean section to save the child, but without success, Florence said.
The cause of death still is pending and authorities are awaiting the toxicology report, Florence said. Results from toxicology reports can take from three to six weeks, depending on how busy laboratories are, he said.
The Galveston Police Department didn’t respond to requests for comment. But the police department is investigating the case alongside the medical examiner’s office and the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
Police haven’t provided more information or answers about why they considered the death suspicious and launched an investigation.
Explore the rich history and architectural beauty of Trinity Episcopal Church in this captivating tour given by Reverend Jimmy Abbott. Join J.R., Lisa, Erika, and Reverend Jimmy in uncovering the layers of history, from its founding in 1841 to its role in wartime and natural disasters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.