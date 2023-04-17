LA MARQUE
Authorities on Monday reported seizing 634 grams, more than 22 ounces, of deadly fentanyl from a residence where children lived.
Updated: April 17, 2023 @ 11:35 pm
Two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to 15 grains of table salt, could be a lethal dose, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
That would mean the amount of fentanyl seized equals 346,500 potentially lethal doses.
The Galveston County Organized Crime Task Force executed a search and arrest warrant in the 700 block of Totem Trail in La Marque, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Officers arrested Chazz McKinney, 33, in a vehicle outside the residence, and Christina Boles, 38, inside the residence with her children, Trochesset said.
Along with the fentanyl, authorities reported finding 209 grams of Xanax; 43 grams of Soma, a prescription muscle relaxer; 10 ounces of marijuana; 4 grams of cocaine; and two pistols, one which was reported to be stolen, Trochesset said.
Weighing equipment and packaging devices also were seized, Trochesset said.
McKinney was charged with two counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, felony possession of a firearm and three counts of child endangerment and held on $550,000 in bonds, Trochesset said.
Boles was charged with two counts of manufacturing and delivery of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and three counts of child endangerment and held on bonds totaling $400,000, Trochesset said.
Both were in custody of the Galveston County Jail on Monday afternoon, Trochesset said.
— José Mendiola
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.