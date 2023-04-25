TEXAS CITY
Volunteers searching for a woman missing since April 12 found a breached fence, tracks leading to a manmade lake, their subject and something more — at least a half dozen other vehicles beneath the murky water, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.
Updated: April 25, 2023 @ 9:29 pm
Texas City Police Department detectives are investigating how Katherine Elizabeth Gannon, 43, of Texas City, and her car ended up in the lake on private property in 1300 block of Century Boulevard, department spokesman officer Lorenzo Manuel de la Garza said Tuesday.
Texas EquuSearch, a nonprofit that searches for and works to recover missing people, began searching for Gannon on Monday morning after her brother contacted the group April 17, said Tammy Phillips, a spokeswoman for the organization.
The group was looking in the area off Century Boulevard because Gannon lived in a nearby apartment, she said.
“There was a break in the fence along Century Boulevard,” Phillips said. “That’s where we believe she may have gone in the water.”
There were tire marks going through a fence and to the lake, Phillips said.
The EquuSearch team found at least six vehicles in the lake before it stopped looking and called police about 4:50 p.m., she said.
Texas City police called on the sheriff’s office to assist, de la Garza said.
"Members of the Galveston County Sheriff's Office Dive Team assisted with the recovery of the vehicle and once it was removed from the water, a body was discovered inside of the vehicle," de la Garza said.
A relative identified Gannon by distinguishing marks on her body, he said.
Police were awaiting the results of the autopsy, he said.
Texas City authorities are working with the sheriff's office dive team to investigate the other vehicles in the lake, he said.
Authorities on Tuesday had not determined whether there are bodies in the other cars, de la Garza said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
