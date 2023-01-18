Missing Texas City man found dead in canal, police say By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Jan 18, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TEXAS CITYThe body of a man reported missing late last week was found Wednesday morning in a canal near a city pump station, police said. City police were dispatched to the 3400 block of Loop 197 North about 11 a.m to investigate a body floating in water, department spokesman Lorenzo Manuel de la Garza said.Workers at a nearby city stormwater pump station directed officers to the body, de la Garza said.“Officers located the body of a deceased male floating in the water directly in front of the Texas City Storm Water Pump Station,” de la Garza said.The body was identified as Robert Barboza, 25, who Friday had been reported missing to the Texas City Police Department, de la Garza said.There was no initial evidence suggesting the death was a homicide, de la Garza said.“This is an active investigation and investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding his death,” de la Garza said.Anyone who has information should contact detective Brian Berg at 409-643-5820, de la Garza said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com 