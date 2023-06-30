A Minnesota tourist on his first vacation day in Galveston was the subject of a rescue mission involving a Coast Guard helicopter and Beach Patrol watercraft after a rip current sucked him into the Gulf of Mexico.
The swimmer was about 2 miles offshore of Jimmy’s on the Pier, 9001 Seawall Blvd., late Friday morning when concerned anglers called authorities, Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
Lifeguards paddled a rescue board a mile into the Gulf, but couldn't find the swimmer, Davis said.
“We called the Coast Guard to bring a helicopter and put a Jet Ski in the water,” Davis said. “We searched for quite a while, about half an hour, and didn’t find anything.”
The Coast Guard helicopter crew eventually spotted the man and notified the Beach Patrol, which returned him to shore on a watercraft, Davis said.
“He seemed totally fine, but I don’t think he realized he couldn’t be 2 miles away from shore,” Davis said.
Clad in a black tank top and black basketball shorts, swimmer Jim Lev was interviewed while wringing water from his socks near the entrance of Jimmy’s on the Pier.
“I was just swimming and enjoying myself at this nice beach,” Lev said. “I got sucked out by the current.”
Lev didn't expect to cause a stir, he said.
“I waved at the beach patrol and they waved back,” Lev said. “All of the sudden, I get picked up by a Jet Ski.
"They told me I couldn’t swim out more than 50 yards. I didn’t know that. But I appreciated the help."
The approximate cost of operating a Coast Guard helicopter for an hour is $10,000 to $15,000, Coast Guard officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.