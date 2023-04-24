Man who died on causeway identified as islander, police said By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Apr 24, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONA scooter rider who died from injuries in a hit-and-run Saturday night on the causeway was identified as a 65-year-old islander, officials said.The man was identified as James Bryant, John “D.J.” Florence, chief investigator for the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office, said.Eyewitnesses reported Bryant was on the scooter when a black GMC truck struck him about 8 p.m., Sgt. Derek Gaspard said.He was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch John Sealy Hospital where he succumbed to injuries, Gaspard said.Authorities Monday afternoon still were searching for the black GMC truck, Gaspard said. 