LEAGUE CITY
A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death his father and is being held on $180,000 bond, authorities said.
LEAGUE CITY
A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death his father and is being held on $180,000 bond, authorities said.
Nicholas Robert Liggio was arrested Friday after police found the body of his father, David Liggio, 65, in the driveway of a house in the 200 block of Wood Hollow Drive about 5 a.m., officer John Griffith of the League City Police Department, said.
David Liggio had been a physical education teacher for 18 years and a coach at Westbrook Intermediate School in Friendswood, Clear Creek ISD officials said.
"The Clear Creek Independent School District lost a longtime educator, coach and friend early this morning," district officals said in a written statement.
"David Liggio, also known as Coach Liggio, was a Physical Education teacher at Westbrook Intermediate where he also coached football, track, and cross country.
"As one can imagine, this is a difficult time for the students and staff at Westbrook Intermediate. The Clear Creek ISD counseling team is at the school and will continue to provide support on Monday."
Nicholas Liggio also is charged with burglary, police said. He’s accused of entering a garage in the 500 block of Millers Water Lane while evading arrest, Griffith said.
Officers found the elder Liggio dead in the driveway of the Wood Hollow home with obvious neck injuries, Griffith said.
The officers witnessed another man run inside the house and lock the door, he said.
“A short time later, the suspect was located in the 500 block of Millers Water Lane and was taken into custody,” Griffith said.
Anyone with information should call detective Matt Maggiolino at 281-554-1887, Griffith said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(1) comment
I don’t understand how someone could murder their father, had to of had been drugs involved.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.