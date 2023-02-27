Man shot to death after disagreement, authorities said By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Feb 27, 2023 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email David Wayne Elmore Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BACLIFFGalveston County Sheriff’s Office detectives Monday were investigating an apparent argument-induced shooting death, Office Maj. Ray Nolen said.Concerned callers at 10:25 a.m. Sunday alerted deputies to gunshots fired at a trailer park in the 4400 block of 18th Street in Bacliff, Nolen said.“When deputies arrived, they located a dead victim in front of the yard,” Nolen said.The victim was identified as 33-year-old Joseph Santos Garcia of Bacliff, Nolen said. Garcia had been shot several times, Nolen said.Witnesses told deputies the suspect was running on foot, Nolen said. Two men tried to stop the suspect and were assaulted with no serious injuries, he said.Deputies arrested David Wayne Elmore, 44, of Bacliff, Nolen said.Investigators suspect Elmore and Garcia had a physical altercation and still were working Monday to determine what caused it, Nolen said.Elmore was charged with murder and held in the county jail on $250,000 bond, Nolen said.   