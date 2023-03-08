HITCHCOCK
The man Hitchcock Police shot to death Tuesday in Houston had previously admitted to detectives he had sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl, authorities allege.
The man Hitchcock Police shot to death Tuesday in Houston had previously admitted to detectives he had sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl, authorities allege.
Hitchcock Police in February began investigating an allegation of sexual contact between George Alejandro, 54, and a 13-year-old girl, Police Chief Wilmon Smith said Wednesday.
The investigation revealed Alejandro had met the girl on social media and communicated with her online, Smith said.
“During an interview with the suspect, he admitted to detectives that he picked the victim up near her school in Hitchcock and took her to a hotel in Hitchcock where he had sexual intercourse with her throughout the day,” Smith said.
Detectives on Monday obtained an arrest warrant on Alejandro for the charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, which is a first degree felony, Smith said.
The department sent two officers to find Alejandro, Smith said.
“Officers and detectives of the Hitchcock Police Department attempted to serve the arrest warrant on Mr. Alejandro in the southern part of Houston on March 7,” Smith said.
At 2 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Alejandro, but he fled, Smith said.
The chase ended in the 8400 block of Mosley Road, which is just east of William P. Hobby Airport, where Alejandro got out of his vehicle and pulled out a gun, Smith said.
"The suspect verbally made it clear he did not intend to go to jail," Smith said.
Alejandro had a pistol in his hand and raised it at the officers, Smith said.
“Two detectives of the Hitchcock Police Department fired their duty pistols at the suspect, striking him an unknown number of times,” Smith said.
Alejandro was transported to Memorial Hermann Medical Center in Houston, where he died of his wounds, Smith said.
Both officers are on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, which is a matter of procedure, Smith said.
Officers from the Houston Police Department and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office were investigating the shooting, Smith said.
“Hitchcock Police Department and all officers involved are committed to working with Houston Police and the Harris County District Attorney’s office during the time in which they conduct their investigations,” Smith said.
