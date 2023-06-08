Man held on $75,000 bond for meth, sheriff said By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Jun 8, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jason Allen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SAN LEONA 50-year-old man was held Thursday on $75,000 in bonds in connection with a law enforcement seizure of almost an ounce of methamphetamine, authorities said.The Galveston County Organized Crime Task Force executed an arrest warrant Tuesday in the 600 block of Ninth Street, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said."During the arrest, methamphetamine was observed in plain view," Trochesset said.Authorities found 28 grams of meth, packaging material and weighing devices, he said.Jason Allen was charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, Trochesset said.Allen remained in the county jail Thursday afternoon, he said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Locations San Leon Jose Mendiola Reporter Follow Jose Mendiola Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesBeachcomber finds trove of 'Nazi rubber' at San Luis Pass$662 fine has groping victims, families, wanting tougher lawsGuest commentary: Galveston port must stop going all in on cruisesHas Galveston stopped enforcing traffic laws?Galveston marshal's ticketing in Sea Isle was 'money grab'Biz Buzz: Workforce apartments to rise on island; Methodist opens emergency center in League CityTourism boom benefiting more than just GalvestonGalveston to replace July 4 droning with booms and bangsConspiracy of Silence: Whistleblower had warned Children's Center boardGalveston considers temporary trailers for Beach Patrol HQ CollectionsLantern house removed from the Bolivar Point LighthouseCitizen of the Year 2023Pink paraders pound the pavement on Postoffice in GalvestonMemorial Day observed at Galveston Naval MuseumIt’s Wild GametimePlein Air artists paint island scenes CommentedIt's time to wake up and smell the BS (102) Guest commentary: Private schools simply dodge the real challenges (54) Texas should provide prisons with air-conditioning (51) Enough blame to go around with national debt ceiling crisis (42) Maintaining freedom of the press is not free (38) Galveston council votes to bar cars from East End beach (36) Guest commentary: We'll fight attempts to disenfranchise Black voters (33) Texas City restaurant hours still not up to par, golfers say (31) Guest commentary: Awaken and let's fix our fine old house (30) Guest commentary: We should give Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a listen (27)
