LEAGUE CITY
A 27-year-old man was charged and held on a $572,500 bond after being accused of fleeing a police traffic stop and barricading himself in a stranger’s house with a gun on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Officers had attempted a traffic stop in the 2500 block of East League City Parkway at 3:30 p.m., public information officer José Ortega said.
A passenger of the gray Ford F-150 got out of the car and fled on foot, Ortega said.
Authorities initially reported the suspect had fled in the car.
A resident told officers a man matching the suspect’s description had entered a house in the 1300 block of San Remo Lane, Ortega said.
Officers escorted a man, his wife, his mother and two teenage children, out of the house, Ortega said. The suspect remained inside.
Officers identified the man as Dwayne Albert Flores, who was wanted in Brazoria County on a warrant for aggravated assault with deadly weapon, Ortega said.
League City officers and a SWAT team tried to persuade Flores to surrender, but he initially declined, Ortega said.
Flores is accused of shooting at police officers when they attempted to enter the home, Ortega said. No officers were injured.
Flores later agreed to surrender peacefully after nearly three hours of negotiations, Ortega said.
Flores was taken into custody without incident about 7 p.m.; no injuries were reported, Ortega said.
Flores was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, burglary of a habitation, evading arrest on foot with prior convictions, tampering with physical evidence, failure to identify and for providing false information.
Flores was held Wednesday in the Galveston County Jail on a $572,500 bond, Ortega said.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.