Man held on $500,000 bond on drug bust By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Apr 21, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Clarence Bradley III Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TEXAS CITYA Texas City man was charged two counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and was held with a $500,000 bond, authorities said.The Galveston County Organized Crime Task Force executed a search and arrest warrant in the 3500 block of Palm Avenue, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Ray Nolen said.Officer seized 272 grams of crack cocaine, 109 grams of marijuana, 34 grams of MDMA, $1,300, a pistol and packing and weighing devices, Nolen said.Clarence Bradley III, was charged with two counts of manufacturing and delivery of controlled substance and was held on a $500,000 bond, Nolen said.Bradley was transported to the Galveston County Jail where he is being held as of Friday afternoon, Nolen said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com 