Man held on $250,000 bond for 32 grams of crack cocaine By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Apr 6, 2023 LA MARQUEA La Marque man was held Thursday on $250,000 bond after authorities reported finding 32 grams of crack cocaine and narcotic paraphernalia, authorities said.The Galveston County Organized Crime Task Force executed a search and arrest warrant in the 1800 block of Thompson Street, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.LaShaun Woods, 42, was arrested at the scene and charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, Trochesset said.Officers reported confiscating the cocaine, packaging material and weighing devices, he said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
