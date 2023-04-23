Man dies after his scooter was struck by a truck on Galveston causeway, police say By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Apr 23, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONGalveston police detectives Sunday were investigating the death of a man who reportedly was hit by a truck while riding a scooter on the causeway Saturday night, officials said.Eyewitnesses reported an unidentified man on the scooter was hit by a black GMC truck on the causeway at 8 p.m., Sgt. Derek Gaspard said.The man was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch John Sealy Hospital where he succumbed to injuries, Gaspard said.Authorities Sunday still were searching for a black GMC truck, Gaspard said.More details will be released on Monday, Gaspard said. 