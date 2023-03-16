League City man charged with possession of child pornography, authorities said By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Mar 16, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hector Pardron Jr. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LEAGUE CITYA League City man was charged Thursday with possession of child pornography, authorities said.The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Houston-Metro Internet Crimes Against Children executed a search warrant at the 900 block of Texas Avenue, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.Hector Padron Jr., 23, along with four other adults and two children were inside the residence, Trochesset said.During the search, detectives seized evidence of child pornography, Trochesset said.Padron was charged with possession of child pornography and jailed on $100,000 bond, he said.“All items located were seized as evidence and the defendant was transported to the Galveston County Jail,” Trochesset said. 