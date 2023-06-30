League City man accused of stabbing father, 76, to death By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Jun 30, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Collin Alexander Hickey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LEAGUE CITYA 29-year-old man is charged with the murder in the stabbing death of his 76-year-old father, authorities said.League City police found Thomas Hickey on Tuesday night with visible stab wounds to his neck in a residence at 2502 W. Marina Bay Drive, Lt. Eric Cox said. Collin Alexander Hickey, who also lived at that address, was charged with murder and held in the Galveston County Jail on a $250,000 bond, Cox said. Detectives allege Collin Hickey left the residence shortly before his father's body was found, Cox said.A few hours later, Collin Hickey crashed his car in Gonzales, Texas, and was transported to a local emergency room.Hickey was booked into the county jail Thursday, according to records. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com 