The owner of the apartment complex where people were living in what officials called “miserable” conditions has issued an apology and agreed to reimburse the city for money it spent on hotel rooms for some tenants, Police Chief Wilmon Smith said.
City officials last week intervened to move four families out of the Summit at Independent Missionary Village apartments, 6607 Prino Road, because they were living without air-conditioning during an unrelenting heat wave, Smith has said.
The city acted as health officials had been warning of heat injuries sending scores of people around the county to hospitals.
The owner of the apartment complex, who acquired the property last year, apologized Wednesday for any false, misleading or inaccurate remarks presented by the property manager, Smith said.
“The owner has expressed his agreement that no one should be living in an apartment without air-conditioning,” and committed to repairing air-conditioners and any problems with electrical, plumbing or drywall problems, Smith said.
“Concerns that previously seemed to be ignored are being addressed,” Smith said. “Representatives of the management team are out walking the property, visiting with the tenants and taking notes.”
Workers are installing air-conditioners, plumbers were working, crews were filling potholes in the parking lot and painters were painting Wednesday, Smith said.
“There has been a noticeable change since last week,” Smith said. “A culture of fear was present at the apartment complex last week and many residents were afraid to speak openly regarding their situation.”
Residents told Smith they were afraid to speak out because they might lose their apartment, he said.
“Depressing sums it up in one word,” Smith said. “Residents whom I observed crying last week because they believed no one cared are now smiling, joking, and poking fun at the police as we walk the property.”
Police will continue to monitor the situation, Smith said.
“I’m not suggesting that all is perfect,” Smith said. “I’m publicly saying that the recent decisions made by the leadership of the company seem to be spot-on. Those decisions are reflective of a high level of care and concern. Leadership makes a difference.”
(1) comment
Bravo for the Chief - he stepped up and even a bit outside of his area of responsibility to make a difference in these people’s lives! Kudos to him for being a real hero!!
