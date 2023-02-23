Glute-shot man turns the other cheek, police say By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Feb 23, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Galveston Police officers investigate the scene of a shooting at the Anchor Apartments on 25th Street in Galveston on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News A Galveston Police officer stretches crime scene tape across an alleyway at scene of a shooting at the Anchor Apartments on 25th Street in Galveston on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News Galveston Police officers investigate the scene of a shooting at the Anchor Apartments on 25th Street in Galveston on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. GALVESTON — A 19-year-old man shot once in the buttox Thursday has declined to press charges, police said. The Galveston Police Department responded to a call about shots fired about 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of Avenue L where they found a man with a gunshot wound, Sgt. Derek Gaspard said. The unidentified victim wouldn't cooperate with police and said he didnt want to press charges against the shooter, Gaspard said. Detectives were still investigating, Gaspard said. 