Galveston woman wounded in accidental shooting, police say By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Jun 21, 2023 GALVESTON A 24-year-old woman was shot Wednesday in what detectives report was the accidental discharge of a firearm. The shooting occurred about 11 a.m. in 3900 block of Winnie Street, where officers found the woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, Sgt. Stacey Papillion, department spokeswoman, said. The woman was transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, Papillion said. Detectives are investigating the incident as a possible accidental shooting, Papillion said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
