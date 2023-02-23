Galveston police seeking white van after hit and run By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Feb 23, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Galveston police officers investigate the scene of a hit and run at Broadway and 36th Street on Wednesday. JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News file Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONPolice on Thursday were searching for the driver of a white van that struck a man at 36th Street and Broadway on Wednesday evening, authorities said.Galveston Police Department received a call about a hit and run about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Derek Gaspard said.The victim, a 33-year-old man, still was hospitalized Thursday afternoon, Gaspard said.Although there was a bent bicycle at the scene, detectives couldn’t confirm whether the victim had been riding it, Gaspard said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Locations Galveston Jose Mendiola Reporter Follow Jose Mendiola Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesWoman arrested in Santa Fe Confederate flag dispute vows complaintSome see proposed law as assault on Texas Open Beaches ActTexas City raid nets ounces of fentanyl-laced heroin, police allegeBiz Buzz: Margaritaville rumors resurface on island; Walmart plans major makeover in KemahGrand jury indicts nurses accused of beating 87-year-old manAfter 30 years, Grand Parkway heads to Galveston CountyOrthodox Church offers 'new' denomination of ChristianityTexas state record trout comes down to a tide changeOut and About: VIPs shine at Tim Tebow Foundation event in League CityGalveston has seen the flooding future — it is pumps CollectionsSecond weekend of Mardi Gras kicks off in GalvestonGood times roll on at Mardi Gras! GalvestonMardi Gras celebrations come to an end with Fat Tuesday paradeChildren, pets shine as second weekend of Mardi Gras wraps upIsle surfingMardi Gras! Galveston Kicks OffFirst weekend of Mardi Gras in full swingFirst weekend of Mardi Gras comes to a closeMardi Gras kicks off early on MainlandNew League City Bark Park goes to the dogs CommentedHispanic Santa Fe woman jailed in Confederate battle flag flap (93) Biden is finishing the job of destroying the US (77) Some see proposed law as assault on Texas Open Beaches Act (63) Those opposed to gun control are mentally ill (55) Galveston's civilian leaders have a lot to explain about SWAT raid (45) Even the little good news about Congress is mostly bad (37) Join us in a 'bold experiment' in our online forums (34) The best attitude about casino gambling is skepticism (30) Galveston SWAT team wrecks wrong house in search for wrong suspect (30) Asking hard questions is never irresponsible (28)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.