The Galveston Police Department was honored at an event in Richmond for its traffic safety unit's achievements in fighting drunk driving.
The Southeast Texas branch of Mothers Against Drunk Driving honored Galveston officers who have been prolific in taking impaired drivers off the road, authorities said.
More than 1,100 people were killed in impaired driving crashes in Texas last year, according to the department. More than 25 percent of all of Texas traffic deaths involve an impaired driver.
Police Chief Doug Balli formed the traffic safety unit in August last year after a series of what police allege were drunk-driving crashes that killed seven people in less than a month.
The Galveston Police Department received an award for “Outstanding Law Enforcement Agency” and “Policy Setter Award," authorities said.
Officer Reed Jones received the “Top DWI Enforcer Award” for the most DWI arrests in the department in 2022, authorities said.
Officer Dennis Gardner earned the “Outstanding Service Award," authorities said.
Over about nine months, Gardner and Jones together made 710 traffic stops, 438 arrests, issued 210 citations, made 173 DWI arrests and seized more than 57 weapons and more than 16 pounds of narcotics, officials have said.
Officers Hunter Tauch and William Osteen, along with Jones and Gardner, received an “Enforcement Hero Award,” authorities said.
The Galveston Police Department received two awards as an agency and six individual awards, authorities said.
