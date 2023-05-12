sculpture
Jack Johnson tree rotting, refurbisher says
GALVESTON
Residents on Thursday reported the tree sculpture of island-born boxing champion Jack Johnson on Live Oak Circle had been vandalism, but one person familiar with the sculpture doubts that was the case.
Painter Rick Morrison with Nucoat Custom Paint & Remodeling refurbished the tree sculpture in 2020, he said.
The wood has long been deteriorated and will eventually collapse, Morrison said.
Johnson was the first Black world heavyweight boxing champion and since his death in 1946 has become a cultural icon.
In 2018, President Donald Trump signed a pardon for Johnson who was convicted under the Mann Act in 1913 for transporting a white woman across state lines.
After Hurricane Ike destroyed thousands of island trees in 2008, artists carved images into some of the mangled stumps. Johnson’s statue was one.
— José Mendiola
POLICE
Man charged in shrimp boat joyride, port police say
GALVESTON
A man was charged Friday with unauthorized use of a vehicle, accused of stealing a shrimp boat and leaving it with significant damage, authorities said.
Port of Galveston police officers April 19 began investigating the theft of a shrimp boat docked at Pier 19, Chief Kenneth Brown said in a statement.
An investigation revealed an unidentified man boarded the boat and backed it out of a slip, damaging two other vessels, Brown said.
The boat was found at Pier 7 with significant damage, he said.
Port police identified Able Antonio Martinez, 20, as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant in April, he said.
Port police, with the assistance of Harris County authorities, found Martinez at a Houston residence Friday morning, Brown said.
Martinez was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal mischief and held Friday in the Galveston County Jail on $30,000 bond, Brown said.
— José Mendiola
EDUCATION
Texas City ISD brings on new at-large trustee
TEXAS CITY
Trustees selected resident Randy Dietel to fill the at-large seat on Texas City ISD’s school board of trustees.
The board met May 4 to review letters of interest and selected Randy Dietel as the interim at-large school board trustee.
The district received 10 letters of interest for the position, officials said.
“He has a vested interest in our students,” Melissa Tortorici, spokeswoman for the school district, said.
Dietel will fulfill the role of at-large trustee until May next year when that position is up for reelection, she said.
Dietel is set to be inducted during the school board’s meeting during its yet-to-be-announced meeting in June.
The seat became vacant after former at-large school board member Mike Matranga submitted a resignation letter asserting incidents had left him feeling harassed by district administrators.
In a three-page resignation letter, Matranga said several incidents left him feeling targeted by district administrative staff after filing a formal complaint of harassment by a school district administrator before stepping down as the director of security in 2021.
Some of those incidents include community members making allegations about him, which he said some school district administrators spoke about and colluded with.
Some Texas City and La Marque residents in 2021 called for the resignation of Matranga after he posted a video of his family lip-syncing to a song that contained a racial slur.
— Sarah Grunau
GOVERNMENT
Santa Fe councilwoman resigns, city calls election
SANTA FE
The city council Thursday accepted the resignation letter of Councilwoman Melanie Collins and is calling a special election for Aug. 26 to fill her vacancy.
Collins submitted her resignation letter to the city because her husband’s employer is transferring him out of the state, Mayor Bill Pittman said Thursday.
Collins didn’t respond to requests for comment Friday.
“She did a great job of bringing transparency and communication and a new era of getting out there on social media with the citizens of Santa Fe,” Councilman Brandon Noto said.
Collins was elected in 2021 with 82.5 percent of the vote.
Her position would have been up for re-election in 2024.
The council now is tasked with carrying out normal meeting procedures with one fewer member and conducting a special meeting in August, officials said.
The city also will foot the bill of conducting a special election outside the regular election cycle, which will cost about $15,000, officials said.
“It is obviously cheaper for us to conduct the election on a uniform election date where we share the cost with other entities,” Alun Thomas, city secretary, said.
“Santa Fe is a small town,” he said. “We will probably have just one polling place at the city hall building.”
— Sarah Grunau
HELPING OTHERS
Volunteers needed for city cleanup event
TEXAS CITY
Volunteers are needed for the Great American Cleanup: Texas City and La Marque edition, set for May 20.
Texas City, La Marque, Keep Texas Beautiful and Keep La Marque Beautiful are partnering for the first time to host a community cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon. This is the second year of the event, but the first with a partnership with La Marque.
Volunteers are set to pick up litter along Texas Avenue — FM 1765 from state Highway 3 to Interstate 45. Volunteers can sign up individually or as part of a group, such as churches, businesses, service organizations, clubs and sports teams.
Refreshments and cleanup supplies are to be provided for volunteers.
Volunteers can register in the form center at www.texascitytx.gov or by contacting city grants administrator Titilayo Smith at 409-643-5731.
— Trace Harris
