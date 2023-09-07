Four charged in Texas City kidnapping, homicide, authorities said By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Sep 7, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +3 Michael Hernandez +3 Cassie Lopez +3 Aaron Rodriguez +3 Tara Alise Rodriguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TEXAS CITYFour people were charged Tuesday with aggravated kidnapping, and one also charged with murder, in connection to a Sept. 2 death, authorities said.Officers responding to call about gunshots Sept. 2 found Juan Alvarez, 40, of La Marque, laying partially in a traffic lane in 1700 block of state Highway 146, police said.Alvarez was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.Aaron Rodriguez was charged with murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection with the death, authorities said. Rodriguez was being held on a $400,000 bond.Tara Alise Rodriguez, Cassie Lopez and Michael Hernandez were charged with aggravated kidnapping and were each being held on $250,000 bonds.Authorities didn't disclose what led to the aggravated kidnapping charges.Aaron and Tara Alise Rodriguez were held in the Galveston County Jail, authorities said.Lopez and Hernandez were held in the Brazoria County Jail, but would be transferred to the Galveston County Jail soon, authorities said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com 