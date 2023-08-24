Driver charged in crash with cyclist on Galveston seawall, officials said By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Aug 24, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Denzel Ogolla Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTON A 25-year-old man was charged in connection with hitting a cyclist and going over the seawall onto the beach Wednesday afternoon, a city spokesman said.Denzel Ogolla, 25, is accused of driving the car that swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a cyclist, Kurt Koopmann said.The man riding the bicycle along the seawall was seriously injured in the crash, which happened about 4:40 p.m. in the 6900 block of Seawall Boulevard, authorities said.Both the cyclist and the car went off the seawall, authorities said.Ogolla and the cyclist were transported to the hospital where the cyclist remained Thursday afternoon, Koopmann said. Ogolla has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with serious bodily injury and accident involving serious bodily injury or death, Koopmann said.He was transferred Thursday to the Galveston County Jail and held without bond, Koopmann said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com 