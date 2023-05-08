Dickinson smoke shop owner charged in drug raid, authorities say By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter May 8, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Merced Arroyo +1 Taylor Edwards Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DICKINSONA smoke shop owner was arrested and held on a $200,000 bond after the Galveston County Organized Task Force conducted a drug raid Thursday, authorities said Monday afternoon.Authorities executed the search at a smoke shop in the 3400 block of Interstate 45 in Dickinson, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Ray Nolen said.Law officers reported seizing 917 ounces of liquid THC, 148 ounces of marijuana, 80 ounces of codeine, 52 ounces of THC wax, 35 ounces of mushrooms and 2 ounces of THC cartridges, Nolen said.THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the psychoactive chemical in marijuana.An employee of the smoke shop, Taylor Edwards, 29, was charged with the possession of marijuana and held on a $2,000 bond, Nolen said.The owner of the business, Merced Justin Arroyo, 40, was charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana and held on $200,000 bond, according to court documents.— José Mendiola José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com 