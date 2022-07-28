Man found dead in Galveston ditch identified By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Jul 28, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONThe Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man found dead in a ditch Monday as Daniel Diaz Jr., 61. The office hasn't determined a cause of death and was awaiting results of a toxicology report, Chief Investigator John "D.J." Florence said. Diaz was found about 1:30 p.m. Monday in a ditch near Teichman Road and Blume Drive, police said. Police don't suspect foul play.His death was just a week after Leon Amaro, 45, was found dead in a ditch near his Dickinson home. Galveston County sheriff's deputies found him about 6:30 a.m. July 14 near Dickinson Avenue without any signs of trauma, officials said. The cause of Amaro's death also still was pending further investigation, Florence said. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ditch Police Criminal Law Galveston County Florence Leon Amaro Daniel Diaz Jr. Foul Play Locations Galveston Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Keri Heath Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMitchell heirs sell landmark Galveston building; tenants line up for Friendswood developmentPolice respond to two separate shooting incidents in GalvestonMan found dead in ditch on Teichman Road in GalvestonMan charged with assaulting woman in Galveston hotel roomDriver in critical condition after pick-up truck collides with 18-wheelerThree charged after narcotics investigation in HitchcockMan found running naked along I-45 dies in custodyLeague City Man faces 35 years in prison for child pornographyRenowned Galveston native George Sealy dies at 95Motorcyclist injured in Bolivar Peninsula wreck Collections40 Under 40: Meet the 2022 honoreesCity of Galveston unveils McGuire Dent sculpture at recreation centerCrowds pack beaches, seawall for Fourth of July CelebrationsGalveston celebrates Fourth of JulyLeague City celebrates Fourth of July with annual fireworks showHouston Zoo releases sea turtles in GalvestonPilot Club of Dickinson holds annual Fourth of July Children’s Parade CommentedOne day the right will come for your rights, too (137) Who's going to follow the Texas GOP backward in time? (108) Guest commentary: Trump tribalism threatens democracy (99) Texas lawmakers warn businesses about aiding abortion (93) Texas Freedom Caucus is using some odd definitions (61) Missing Jan. 6 texts smell a lot like Watergate (59) Renewable resources are the future for Texas power grid (57) Guest commentary: Jan. 6 traitors must be punished to protect the republic (54) Women gather in anger, fear in wake of abortion bans (53) There's some truth in right's chatter about freedom and liberty (49)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.