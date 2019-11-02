GALVESTON
The Galveston Police Department cleared out a motorcycle rally related party from a West End house Friday night after complaints about noise, police said.
The police were called to a house on Sand Crab Lane in Pirates Beach about 8:30 p.m. because of a noise complaint, a police spokesman said. Officers returned about an hour later and cleared out the party because of continued complaints, the spokesman said.
The incident was described as a peaceful eviction from a short-term rental property. Around 100 motorcyclists were told to leave the property, police said. No one was arrested, police said.
As the party was clearing out, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were also in the area to monitor traffic, police said. State troopers did not participate in the eviction, police said.
Galveston’s short-term rental rules require people renting houses follow city nuisance and noise ordinances. Under the city ordinance, rental owners can be fined up to $500 a day if renters break city rules.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.