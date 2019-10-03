GALVESTON
The Galveston Fire Department and a good Samaritan helped a man who fell out of his kayak near the Galveston Causeway on Thursday afternoon.
The man apparently swamped his kayak about 3:30 p.m., fire department Capt. James Short said. A passerby called 911 to report the man in the water, he said.
The fire department's marine rescue unit launched a boat within five minutes of being called, Short said. By the time firefighters arrived, the man was clinging to the kayak of another man who was fishing nearby and had paddled over to help, Short said.
The firefighters brought the man back to shore. He did not require medical attention, Short said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.