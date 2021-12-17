Man dies in one-vehicle crash on Interstate 45 near La Marque By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 17, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Emergency personnel block the south bound lanes of Interstate 45 near Delany Road in La Marque on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, after a man was killed in a one-vehicle crash. JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News Police officers investigate the scene of a fatal one-vehicle crash on Interstate 45 near Delany Road in La Marque on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LA MARQUEA man died Friday after losing control of a car on Interstate 45, officials said.The man was driving south on the interstate near the Delany Road overpass about 11 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and was ejected from it, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.He was declared dead at the scene, Trochesset said.It doesn’t appear the man’s car hit any other vehicles and no one else was injured in the wreck, Trochesset said.Investigators are still trying to determine why the man lost control of the car, Trochesset said. As of 11:30 a.m., traffic was still backed up in the southbound lanes of I-45, he said.Trochesset didn’t immediately have information about the man’s identity. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations La Marque Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Keri Heath Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston ISD teacher arrested on indecency with a child chargePort negotiations could block Fertitta's Pier 21 plans; mainland eateries set tables for openingsParents call for Clear Creek ISD superintendent's resignationReward of $5,000 offered for information about slaying of La Marque High School studentSkeletal human remains found at League City construction siteMan arrested in hit-and-run that killed Dickinson teenGalveston native, Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans deserves NFL Man of the Year awardGalveston Christmas Parade brings holiday cheerMan accused in 2018 murder dies days before trialLeague City man charged with indecent assault CollectionsIn Focus: Seahawks 33, Texans 13In Focus: 2021 Dickens on The StrandIn Focus: Texas City Christmas ParadeThrough the RoofIn Focus: Houston 31, Memphis 13In Focus: Jets 21, Texans 14In Focus: Dickinson vs Atascocita High School FootballIn Focus: Colts 31, Texans 0 CommentedDemocrats will pay for Biden's tyranny come November (165) Liberal media helping Democrats steal more elections (102) Beto O’Rourke should heed his own words on gun control (66) Pandemic isolation, fentanyl cause spike in opioid-related deaths, experts say (53) Omicron, holidays prompting more Galveston County residents to vaccinate (51) President Biden doesn't care about US citizens (48) Critical race theory is a political dog whistle (39) COVID fallout, race tension loom over Salvation Army holiday fundraising (37) World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant (37) Family matters: Off-island exodus poses economic, cultural test for Galveston (34)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.