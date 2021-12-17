LA MARQUE

A man died Friday after losing control of a car on Interstate 45, officials said.

The man was driving south on the interstate near the Delany Road overpass about 11 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and was ejected from it, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.

He was declared dead at the scene, Trochesset said.

It doesn’t appear the man’s car hit any other vehicles and no one else was injured in the wreck, Trochesset said.

Investigators are still trying to determine why the man lost control of the car, Trochesset said. As of 11:30 a.m., traffic was still backed up in the southbound lanes of I-45, he said.

Trochesset didn’t immediately have information about the man’s identity.

