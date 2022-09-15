Texas City man charged with possession of 103 grams of cocaine, police say By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Sep 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shaylon Simon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LA MARQUE La Marque Police Department reported seizing 103 grams, more than 3.5 ounces, of powder cocaine during a traffic stop Tuesday.Texas City resident Shaylon Simon, 44, is was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, police said.He was held on $250,000 bond, police said.The charges stem from a traffic stop conducted about 8 p.m. Tuesday on state Highway 3 near Cedar Drive, the police said.The value of the cocaine was $5,000, police said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cocaine Charge Police Texas City Police Department Traffic Stop Controlled Substance Manufacture Locations La Marque Jose Mendiola Reporter Follow Jose Mendiola Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesTwo charged in May double homicide in La MarqueTeens in crash remain in critical condition, accused driver is stableTrove of Raimer documents disclose complaints about managementNew Texas City eatery a marriage made in heaven, perhapsSon shoots and kills father during argument, deputies allegeCalifornia sailor charged in connection to Texas City homicideCrammed shelters call for help as pet killings loom in Galveston CountyMeth, heroin, fentanyl, pills and weapons seized in League City raid, sheriff saysFriendswood police investigate suspicious death as homicideGalvestonian works to preserve century-old house slated for demolition CollectionsMemorial paddle-out honors teen killed in Sept. 2 crashCompetition heats up at annual firefighter gamesLeague City firefighters remember 9/11 victimsGalveston firefighters, shelter animals team up for annual calendarSand-crafters hit the beach for annual competitionWhen the cows came homeThousands of bike enthusiasts gather for 2022 Island Ride Out and Bike Expo CommentedGuest commentary: Investigating Trump's document trove threatens US existence (123) Trump should have digitized trove of classified documents (92) New climate bill is a good step, but is it too late? (85) Ferry landing security checks are stupid (76) I'll support Beto against the 'gun gluttons' (69) Why are our competitors exempt from Paris Agreement? (57) Raid on Trump’s house was a sign of hope for me (50) Driver charged in deadly Galveston crash just released from prison on 3rd DWI conviction, police say (50) Trump raid should be assessed by facts, not anger or ideology (46) Unusual abortion clinic launches from Galveston docks (44)
