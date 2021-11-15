Texas City police raid yields trove of prescription drugs By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Nov 15, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TEXAS CITYA man was charged Friday after a drug raid by the Galveston County Organized Crime Task Force, police disclosed Monday.Jorge Lucas, 32, was charged with felony drug possession after a raid by narcotics officers in the 800 block of Second Avenue North, police spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said. Police reported finding 30 grams of methamphetamine, 60 grams of fentanyl, 15 grams of Xanax and 99 pills of Soma, a brand name for muscle relaxer carisoprodol, Bjerke said.Lucas was charged with two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance with a $200,000 bond, Bjerke said.Lucas was still in custody as of Monday, but Galveston County Jail records showed a $70,000 bond. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Texas City Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Keri Heath Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesResidents call for resignation of Texas City school board memberAP Top 25 Podcast: Frost gets another shot; Week 11 previewGypsy Joynt to caravan to new Galveston space; a robot serves food at new Texas City eateryMan who fell out of car on Broadway identifiedBystanders helped Ohana Surf & Skate owner during attack in GalvestonGalveston surf shop owner attacked by man wielding a power drillMan drowns in Galveston surf at 21st StreetMan killed in Galveston seawall motorcycle crash identifiedPolice looking for bank robber in League CityGalveston County commissioners OK redistricting map despite protest CollectionsIn Focus: Clear Falls vs Dawson Bi-District FootballIn Focus: Third Day of the 2021 Lone Star RallyIn Focus: Second Day of the 2021 Lone Star Rally in GalvestonIn Focus: Friendswood vs Port Arthur Memorial High School FootballIn Focus: World Series workoutsIn Focus: World Series Game 5In Focus: World Series Game 1In Focus: Lone Star Rally Kicks Off in GalvestonIn Focus: World Series Game 6In Focus: Dickinson vs Clear Springs High School Football CommentedBiden and his cohorts are ruining America (107) Guest commentary: Can we survive three more years of Biden foolishness? (79) There was no 'insurrection' Jan. 6, just lies by media (59) Losing is the new winning for GOP's all-star lineup (48) Some people are obsessed with Donald Trump (43) Guest commentary: Voting 'reforms' serve 'demagogues, autocrats' (41) Trump is a loose cannon spewing lies over and over (37) Republican Party just needs to get over themselves (37) 2 years after lawsuit, Galveston County again trying to purge voter rolls (36) Question of the Week: Should certain books be banned from public libraries and school districts? (36)
