TEXAS CITY

A man was charged Friday after a drug raid by the Galveston County Organized Crime Task Force, police disclosed Monday.

Jorge Lucas, 32, was charged with felony drug possession after a raid by narcotics officers in the 800 block of Second Avenue North, police spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.

Police reported finding 30 grams of methamphetamine, 60 grams of fentanyl, 15 grams of Xanax and 99 pills of Soma, a brand name for muscle relaxer carisoprodol, Bjerke said.

Lucas was charged with two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance with a $200,000 bond, Bjerke said.

Lucas was still in custody as of Monday, but Galveston County Jail records showed a $70,000 bond.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

