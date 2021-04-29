GALVESTON
The Galveston Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a woman with a "deteriorated mental state" who has been missing since April 22.
Police are searching for Claudia Donahue, 57, the department said in a press release.
Donahue was last reported seen on East Beach in Galveston around 7 a.m. on April 22.
Donahue is white and was last seen wearing a white hooded jacket over a black hooded jacket and black Sketcher shoes. She is 5 feet 11 inches tall, and 135 pounds, police said. She has shaved blonde hair.
Police said Donahue was in a deteriorated mental state and may still be on the island. However, several searches in Galveston this week haven't located her.
Anyone with information about Donahue is urged to call police at 409-765-3765 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.
