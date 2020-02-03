TEXAS CITY
One person was killed in a crash in Texas City early Monday morning, police said.
The person killed, whose name was not immediately released, was a passenger in a GMC pickup truck when it struck a traffic pole near the intersection of state Highway 146 and FM 1765, according to the Texas City Police Department.
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m., according to police.
The 70-year-old driver of the truck was seriously injured and was flown by helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, police said.
Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, and have obtained a warrant to test the driver's blood for alcohol, according to the department.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
