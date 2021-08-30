LA MARQUE
A man was arrested and charged Sunday with shooting his brother and a bystander inside a La Marque convenience store.
Justin Phillips, 34, of La Marque, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after turning himself in at the La Marque Police Department, according to a press release.
Police were called about 10 p.m. Sunday to the scene of a shooting at the Circle T Quick Stop convenience store at 101 Lake Road.
Police found two people who had been wounded by gunshots. One was in critical condition; the other had non-life-threatening injuries, according to the news release.
While interviewing witnesses, police said, they learned that one victim was Phillips’ brother and the other had no connection to him. Phillips turned himself in about 10:30 p.m., according to police records.
He was held on $80,000 bond, according to the news release. He was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail as of Monday afternoon, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.