GALVESTON
Police in a small town outside Victoria found more than 60 checks, mail and U.S. Postal Service keys while arresting two people, but there’s no reason yet to connect it to thefts at the Galveston Post Office, Edna Police Chief Rick Boone said Friday.
Investigators believe the arrests might be connected to a larger ring involving check washing and mail theft and are working with officers from Harris County and the U.S. Postal Service, Boone said. But investigators haven’t yet drawn connections to thefts on the island.
The Galveston Police Department has received multiple reports in recent months about thefts and washed checks out of the blue boxes outside the Bob Lyons Post Office and referred them to the U.S. Postal Service to investigate, officials said.
