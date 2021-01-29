Update, 1 p.m.: A search for a missing Texas A&M student has ended after the discovery of human remains on Pelican Island, the school said.
The Galveston Police Department on Friday afternoon informed the school that it had found human remains that investigators believed to be Brandon Perlowski, a Texas A&M Maritime Academy cadet who was reported missing on Thursday evening.
The school said official identification of the remains were still pending. No more details were announced.
"We are deeply troubled and saddened by this news," the school said in a statement. "This heartache comes at an especially challenging time for our community both nationally and globally. We are hurting and mourning with you."
GALVESTON
A search was on Friday morning for a Texas A&M University cadet last seen Wednesday, officials said.
The Galveston Police Department and other local agencies were searching for Brandon Perlowski, a senior student from Lorena, Texas. Perlowski has not been heard from by friends or family since Wednesday evening, the university said.
A concerted effort to find him began on Thursday, after his car was found abandoned on the north side of the Pelican Island campus, the university said.
Police from Galveston and Texas City, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and about 200 cadets assisted in the search for Perlowski on Thursday evening. The search was called off late in the evening and resumed about 9 a.m. Friday.
K-9 units were helping search an area north of the Seawolf Parkway, officials said. Most of land on Pelican Island north of the parkway is undeveloped and covered in tall grass.
Coast Guard and the Texas City Police Department assisted in the nighttime search, helping look for the student from the water and by using aerial drones, officials said. Neither agency was helping with the search on Friday morning, officials said. The Galveston Police Department was searching areas on the north side of the island using K-9 units.
After officials announced they had begun searching for Perlowski, the school also announced that an 18-year-old student had been found dead inside a residence hall. That student’s death appears not to be connected to Perlowski’s disappearance, officials said.
School officials were called to Pacifica Hall, one of the dormitories on campus, to check a student's welfare, and found the student dead inside his room.
The welfare call was made by a family member who had not been able to reach the student, school spokeswoman Rebecca Watts said. The student is believed to have died of natural causes. Suicide and homicide were ruled out by the county medical examiners office, officials said.
There is no connection between the missing student and the dead student, Watts said. Neither incident posed a threat to campus safety or security, she said.
The school is offering counseling services to students. Students can call 409-740-4736 or visit Building 3030, Suite 404, Watts said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
