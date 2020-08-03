TEXAS CITY
A man killed in a shooting in Texas City on Friday afternoon was identified by authorities Monday morning.
Diajawan Triplett, 31, of Hitchcock, died Friday at HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland hospital, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.
Triplett was shot while driving a car in the 1100 block of Third Avenue North on Friday afternoon, police said. The shots came from another car that drove away after Triplett's car crashed in the 1100 block of Fourth Avenue North, police said.
Police on Saturday asked for the public's help in identifying the men who were in the second car and other information about the incident. Police said they were looking for two men who were driving a dark-colored sedan, but provided no more details about the possible shooters on Monday.
No arrests related to the shooting had been made as of Monday morning.
