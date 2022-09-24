A boater was last heard from Thursday at 8:55 according to the Coast Guard. A 65-year-old is missing after his boat ran into engine trouble. The Coast Guard and Texas Parks & Wildlife are conducting a search for the man.
The Coast Guard on Saturday suspended its search for a boater who went missing Thursday night.
The Coast Guard announced the suspension of it search about noon after beginning its search just after 7 p.m. Thursday when he was reported missing be his daughter. The Coast Guard searched more 1,300 miles in 56 combined hours.
The man has been identified as Larry Nemec, 65.
"Despite our crews' best efforts, we had to make the difficult decision to suspend our search today," said Capt. Keith Donohue, deputy commander, the Houston-Galveston Coast Guard sector. "Our hearts go out to Mr. Nemec's friends and family during this unimaginably hard time."
A rescue crew sent i911 pings to pinpoint his location. He accepted the first of these, but the rest went unanswered.
The Coast Guard had spoken to Nemec, but the last communication was reported at 8:55 p.m. Thursday.
The search continued near the Galveston Fairway Anchorage, with crews even launching a flare to attract to boater’s attention, but the disabled vessel was unable to be located.
Bayou City Pilots found the Blue Wave vessel just 20 minutes later near the entrance of the Galveston channel. The boat had traveled just 1.5 miles from where it first entered the water.
The Coast Guard Air Station MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched a search for the boater, along with a boat crew from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.
A HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi and the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Hawk, an 87-foot coastal patrol boat also assisted in the search.
