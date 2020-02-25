GALVESTON
A house was struck by several bullets when someone fired a gun from a car between midnight and 12:30 a.m Tuesday morning, according to the Galveston Police Department.
No one was hurt, but the house in the 1900 block of 26th Street was damaged, spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored vehicle circling the streets on Avenue P, 26th Street, Avenue Q and 25th Street near the time of the shooting, Hancock said.
Police don't know how many people were in the vehicle and haven't found the vehicle, Hancock said.
No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
— Keri Heath
