Thieves cut catalytic converters off five Amazon delivery trucks while they were parked outside the company's new facility in La Marque, according to the La Marque Police Department.
The thefts happened between Monday evening and 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Amazon distribution facility in the 4900 block of Interstate 45, police said.
The thefts are the latest in a string of crimes targeting automotive parts in Galveston County. Catalytic converters are targeted because they contain precious metals such as platinum, according to police officials.
Similar thefts have been reported in Galveston and League City over the past year.
The Amazon facility, which opened earlier this year, is a "last-mile" distribution hub. Drivers take items from the hub to homes in Galveston County and surrounding areas
The targeted vehicles have Amazon branding but belong to another company that contracts with the mega-corporation.
Police didn't have any description of the people who stole the catalytic converters.
Police Chief Randall Aragon, who is also the city's interim city manager, planned to meet with Amazon officials to discuss security at the building. Police also were hoping to gather security camera video from the facility.
The thefts are being investigated by the La Marque Police Department and the Galveston County Auto Crimes Task Force.
Anyone with information is asked to call the task force at 409-766-4500 or La Marque Crime Stoppers at 409-938-8477. Crime stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.
(1) comment
That is the problem with being right on the freeway, easy access for thieves.
