A La Marque man who last year was arrested and accused of robbing a Galveston convenience store has been charged in a League City robbery, police said Thursday.
Selwyn Chamar Sanderson, 26, was charged with robbery Feb. 18 in connection to a Nov. 10 robbery at the Associated Credit Union of Texas, 351 S. Egret Bay Blvd. in League City.
Sanderson is accused of walking into the credit union, passing a note to a teller demanding money and then leaving the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.
After the robbery, police asked for the public's help in identifying a suspect. Investigators eventually determined the person who robbed the credit union might have committed other crimes in the county, according to police.
Sanderson was arrested Nov. 18 in Galveston and accused of being among a group of people who robbed a convenience store at the corner of Avenue S and 45th Street.
He was charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the Galveston holdup. Since being arrested, he also has been charged with assault on a public servant, two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as the League City robbery charge.
Sanderson was being held on $1.4 million bond, according to jail records. He was in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday afternoon.
