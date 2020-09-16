PORT BOLIVAR
The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man whose body was found on a Bolivar Peninsula beach earlier this month.
Marvin Arreaga, 31, of Harris County, was found Sept. 4 dead in the surf near Rettilon Road at Port Bolivar on the west end of the peninsula.
Investigators believe that Arreaga was in the water for an extended time before a passerby spotted his body. Arreaga was identified by his fingerprints, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Investigators have spoken to Arreaga's family members, some of whom live in New York, but they weren't able to provide information about his death, officials said. Arreaga had not been reported missing to authorities, officials said.
Officials haven't determined a cause of death and haven't declared whether it was a homicide, suicide or the result of natural causes, Trochesset said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.