TEXAS CITY
Two men were wounded and one of them later charged with a felony in connection with a shooting early Monday, police said.
Troy Alvarado, 21, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Cpl. Allen Bjerke, spokesman for the Texas City Police Department, said. Bond is set at $160,000.
Officers at about 12:23 a.m. received a call that someone had been shot in the 900 block of 17th Avenue North. Officers found an 18-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his left arm, Bjerke said. That man was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
A second man had fled when a witness returned fire, Bjerke said. No other information about the witness available.
A League City Police Department dispatcher later called Texas City police to report a man with a minor gunshot wound to his leg had arrived a local hospital emergency room, Bjerke said.
Detectives went to the emergency room, took Alvarado into custody and placed him in the Texas City jail, Bjerke said.
