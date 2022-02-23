GALVESTON
Thirty years after Luis Calderon left Galveston County amid accusations he'd attacked his girlfriend with a knife and left her bleeding beside a highway, he was back in the county jail.
Calderon, 56, was flown Tuesday evening into Bush Intercontinental Airport and then driven to the Galveston County Jail, where he was charged with kidnapping and attempted murder, according to police.
The charges are related to an attack on a woman who was found bleeding beside Interstate 45 in July 1991.
Calderon’s rearrest was the work of 30 years of dogged police work, officials with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
“We couldn’t relieve ourselves to breathe until he was actually on the plane,” said Lt. Tommy Hansen, a retired sheriff’s office investigator who now works for the agency on a part-time basis investigating cold cases and was credited with the work of finding and arresting Calderon.
Calderon in 2020 was arrested in El Salvador in connection to a kidnapping and attempted murder of his former girlfriend. He’s accused of slashing her with a knife and then leaving her near dead under the Holland Road overpass in Texas City on July 5, 1991.
The woman survived and named Calderon as her attacker, police said. But after he initially was booked on kidnapping and attempted murder charges, he was released on bond and left the country, police said.
Calderon’s bond initially was set at $70,000 on the two charges. On Wednesday morning, 212th District Court Judge Patricia Grady increased his bond amount to $1 million at the request of county prosecutors. Calderon still was in custody at the county jail on Wednesday afternoon.
Federal law enforcement and immigration authorities also had placed a hold on Calderon, according to jail records.
During a press conference Wednesday, authorities said they were pleased with Calderon’s extradition but said they were withholding details about his capture and other matters because of his pending prosecution.
Calderon was confirmed to be in El Salvador in 2019, Hansen said. It took a year to convince Salvadoran authorities to take Calderon into custody, Hansen said.
“That had to do with a whole lot of red tape on both sides,” he said.
Local authorities learned that Calderon was to be transferred about two weeks ago, Hansen said.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is credited with contacting Salvadoran authorities to help move his extradition along, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Getting people extradited often is a tall task that “takes a lot of work from a lot of people”, said FBI Special Agent Richard Rennison, who supervises the local FBI office.
The bureau, the Justice Department, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the U.S. State Department and Interpol also were involved in Calderon’s transfer.
In a statement, Cruz said Calderon’s delivery to the United States was “a testament to the importance of America's bilateral and regional partnerships.”
“This sends a clear message to any fugitives of the law: you will be brought to justice,” Cruz said.
