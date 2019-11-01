LEAGUE CITY
Police were searching Friday for two men in connection with a Halloween robbery of a local fast-food restaurant, officials said.
Witnesses told police two men entered a Sonic Drive-In at 2311 FM 518 about 11:40 p.m. Thursday, just before closing time, and brandished handguns, said John Griffith, spokesman for the League City Police Department.
One of the men was wearing a mask like the one in the movie, “Scream” and the other was wearing a hoodie and a blue bandana covering his face, Griffith said. The two were last seen running east on FM 518 away from the restaurant.
Officers assisted by police dogs searched the area, but could not find either person, Griffith said.
Investigators suspect the two men might have been involved in similar robberies in Friendswood and Deer Park, Griffith said.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 281-338-4189, officials said.
