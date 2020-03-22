The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, like many around the country, doesn’t have the ability in-house to test deputies that show symptoms of coronavirus. However, it is in constant contact with the health district and will reach out if a deputy needs testing, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The University of Texas Medical Branch can also test deputies, Trochesset said.
Thus far, no county deputies have tested positive for the virus, but two in nearby Harris County did.
“While we’ve known that the likelihood of a positive COVID-19 test within our ranks was practically inevitable, today’s news is a gut punch to our sheriff’s office family,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
Both deputies are quarantined at home, officials said.
One of the deputies is a man in his late 60s, who recently traveled to New York and has not reported for duty since returning from his trip, officials said. He last reported for duty March 11, officials said.
The other is a woman in her late 20s who last reported for duty March 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.