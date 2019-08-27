HITCHCOCK
Two people were killed in a wreck on FM 2004 Tuesday afternoon that set one car aflame.
A truck traveling south on FM 2004 near Tacquard Ranch Road at 4:20 p.m. veered out of its lane into the northbound lane and hit an SUV traveling north, Hitchcock Police Chief Wilmon Smith said.
The two people in the truck were killed and had not yet been identified, Smith said.
“The vehicle went up in flames,” Smith said, referring to the truck.
One man, 39, in the SUV was transported to the hospital with a broken leg and possible internal injuries, Smith said.
Police suspect speeding was a factor in the wreck, Smith said. The roads also were wet from rain, Smith said.
This stretch of road is particularly deadly, Smith said. The two deaths are the fourth and fifth along FM 2004 this year, he said.
“The road’s not wide enough,” Smith said.
Police are not yet sure whether alcohol was a factor in the wreck, Smith said.
