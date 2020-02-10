LA MARQUE
Officers responding to a domestic disturbance call Sunday morning on Harvest Salt Lane came across a disturbing scene: a bloodied woman sitting in the back of an SUV and a man hiding in the front of the car wearing Latex gloves, according to the La Marque Police Department.
Fredrick Lee Averette, 29, of Texas City, was arrested Sunday and charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, according to the police department
The woman survived the ordeal, but suffered serious injuries to her head and face, said La Marque Police Department detective Matthew Cypert.
Averette and the woman apparently were acquainted, police said.
Police believe the woman was hit with a brick before being put into the back of an SUV, Cypert said.
Police came upon Averette after being called by a neighbor at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday about a man striking a woman who was laying on the ground at a house on Harvest Salt Lane, a residential neighborhood west of Interstate 45.
When officers arrived at the house, they found blood on a walkway and an SUV with its brake lights on, according to a police complaint.
When officers approached the vehicle, they found Averette lying in the front seat of the vehicle and the woman sitting in the cargo area, according to the complaint. The woman was covered in blood and shaking and unable to communicate with officers, according to the complaint.
Averette was wearing latex gloves when police found him, Cypert said. The gloves appeared to have blood on them, and were taken as evidence, according to the complaint. Cypert declined to offer theories about why Averette was wearing the gloves, citing the ongoing investigation.
When officers tried to take Averette into custody, he ran and then fought with them, police allege in the complaint. During the struggle, one of the officers was struck near the eye, causing him to bleed, according to the complaint.
Averette also was charged with assaulting a peace officer, according to the complaint.
Averette was held on $750,000 bond on the three charges from the Sunday incident, according to court records. Averette is on parole for a 2010 conviction for assault in Cherokee County, according to public records.
Averette’s bond was denied after a warrant was issued over a possible parole violation, according to jail records. He was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Monday afternoon, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.