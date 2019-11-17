TEXAS CITY
A store manager and a pair of would-be robbers exchanged gunfire Saturday at a store on Texas Avenue, police said.
No was injured in the gunfight and police Sunday still were searching for the two men involved in the aggravated robbery.
The robbery happened about 9:12 p.m. at Texas Avenue Food Store, 1130 Texas Ave., department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
Two men, at least one in his early 20s, tried to rob the store, Bjerke said. Bjerke did not have immediate information on the age of the second man.
The store manager fired a weapon at one of the men and the two men fired four shots, Bjerke said.
Both men were last seen running west on Texas Avenue, Bjerke said.
