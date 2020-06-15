GALVESTON
The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday evening suspended its search for a 20-year-old man ejected off the Galveston Causeway during a rollover crash Sunday.
Kent Zavala, 20, of Houston, was last seen riding in a Jeep on the outbound side of the causeway, according to the Galveston Police Department.
The Jeep, which did not have a top on it, crashed into a guardrail about 8:15 p.m. and rolled over, according to the police department.
Zavala was ejected out of the Jeep and off the causeway, which rises to as high as 80 feet above Galveston Bay, officials said. Two other men in their 20s and a dog were also in the Jeep when it crashed.
The two men were seriously injured in the crash and taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital for treatment, police said. The dog was ejected from the Jeep and was found alive near the crash site, police said.
The Coast Guard and numerous local agencies searched Monday for signs of Zavala.
Texas EquuSearch, a nonprofit organization that assists with search efforts, said searchers found Zavala's cap and shoes, but not his body.
Zavala was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and white cut-off shorts, according to Equuseach. He has a tattoo in the shape of Texas and barbed wire over his heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.